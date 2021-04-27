The alley behind the cold weather shelter has seen recent conflicts between businesses and homeless.

The alley behind the cold weather shelter has seen recent conflicts between businesses and homeless.

City of Trail council meets with RCMP to reclaim downtown core

Conflicts between businesses and homeless prompts city of Trail to call emergency meeting

Trail City Council held a special round-table Governance and Operations Committee meeting in an effort to take the downtown core back.

Recent confrontations between downtown businesses and homeless persons prompted council to meet with Trail and Greater District RCMP on Monday, Apr. 19 and pass a series of motions to take action.

“This is a very challenging time for our community,” said Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin. “We just passed the first year of COVID, and now we have an escalating housing, mental health, and opioid crisis happening in our midst.

“This situation is trying on everyone, and many people have just had enough, and they feel hopeless.”

Council heard recommendations from RCMP Cst. Sherri Karn who said that Trail has seen a rise in its vulnerable population, many of whom endure homelessness, substance abuse and mental health illnesses.

Yet, many are not from Trail. In the West Kootenay, people from communities like Nelson, Castlegar or Kaslo come to Trail to receive post-treatment care at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital’s Daily Pavilion and/or the Kiro Wellness Centre, explained Karn.

They often seek refuge in La Nina, Trail’s extreme weather shelter, close to a number of downtown businesses, and are unable or unwilling to leave.

“Our call volume to the downtown area has increased due to the warmer weather,” said Karn. “Over the last two weeks we’ve been called a lot more for mental health issues pertaining to the alley and the shelter.”

While RCMP have often asked for patience from the community, this time Karn suggested the city take action, starting with improved lighting in Trail alleyways and installing cameras to help reduce crime.

“A lot of our suspected drug activity and money exchanges are happening in that alley, they won’t happen if there’s cameras present,” said Karn.

Other initiatives include relocating dumpsters in the alley and washing the alleys daily to remove the waste, debris and associated odours left behind.

For public works director Chris McIsaac, lighting and cameras are costly, and the most immediate and beneficial response included maintenance and sanitization.

“The biggest thing we can do to support the businesses downtown is the additional level of service for the flushing and sweeping of the alleys, so that they are cleaned on a daily basis,” he said.

Counc. Carol Dobie made a motion to send letters to Interior Health and support agencies to incorporate safe injection sites, which have also been recommended by Moms Stop the Harm and Rural Empowered Drug Users Network (REDUN).

Safe injection sites ensure drugs are tested and safe, and would reduce the presence of discarded syringes and needles and other paraphernalia in the downtown alleys and other public areas.

In separate motions, council directed staff to look into the feasibility of installing lighting and security cameras, in addition to costs for painting over graffiti.

The city requested information from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary on the public washroom that is planned for the downtown transit exchange.

They passed a motion to boost efforts to lobby the provincial government to increase funding and attention to the homeless and substance abuse, and meet publicly with Minister Katrine Conroy to address the crises.

Council asked staff to investigate the temporary relocation of the dumpsters in the alley behind the homeless shelter, and also pledged to maintain communication with downtown businesses regarding their actions, while inviting input.

For committee chair Sandy Santori, the motions were constructive, yet may be difficult to realize, particularly without provincial aid.

“If post-care is an issue, then here’s a chance for some lobbying of government to provide post-care, say at the hospital in Nelson, some in Castlegar. We need to keep lobbying for funds from the provincial government.”

And providing assistance to downtown business owners and staff, already hit hard by the pandemic, should be a priority, he added.

“We need to move the ones that are behind the Bank of Montreal and The Colander, that whole strip. They (the businesses) have been putting up with this for well over a year.

“It’s a public safety issue for them, their employees are afraid to go outside and take out the garbage.

“I mean how much can a business endure?”

Read: Downtown safety concerns grow for Trail citizen group


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

Just Posted

The alley behind the cold weather shelter has seen recent conflicts between businesses and homeless.
City of Trail council meets with RCMP to reclaim downtown core

Conflicts between businesses and homeless prompts city of Trail to call emergency meeting

Penticton Vees forward Luc Wilson (22) scored twice in a 5-0 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters Monday at the South Okanagan Event Centre in Penticton. Photo: Geoff Fontes
Penticton Vees shut out Trail Smoke Eaters

Penticton Vees goalie Kaedon Lane stops 20 shots in a 5-0 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters

The Trail District Daycare Society received $10,000 from the Trust to help cover replacement costs for the the roof at Sunshine Children’s Centre, which is past its useful life. Photo: SunshineChilldrensCentre.ca
Trust helps out childcare services across Basin

Improvements, new equipment and more spaces coming to 80 Basin facilities

Laurie Wilkie is one of the parents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 exposure at Rosemont Elementary. Her son, Edward, is one of the students who have tested positive. Photo: Tyler Harper
At Nelson’s Rosemont Elementary, parents grapple with rumours and COVID-19

A lack of information from Interior Health has meant families are left relying on each other

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

The Saanich-based group called AccessBC was disappointed to see that universal no-cost birth control was not included in the 2021 B.C. budget. (Photo courtesy AccessBC Campaign)
Advocates disappointed promised no-cost birth control left out of 2021 B.C. budget

‘Difficult to justify waiting’ as impacts of COVID-19 well-documented, AccessBC says

The $12.8 million house at 587 Vancouver Avenue in Penticton, nominated for several International Design Awards, is described as a property that “has been designed with an obsessive level of attention to detail.” (Jon Adrian / Kevin Chen Realty)
$12.8 million Penticton home listing sparks racist, hateful comments

Realtor Kevin Chen reported threats made against him to police

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. Uniformed police officers will no longer be assigned to Vancouver public schools after trustees voted to end its school liaison officer program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trustees vote to end program assigning uniformed police officers to Vancouver schools

Trustees voted eight to one Monday in favour of a motion to halt the program at the end of June.

Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos)
PHOTOS: Sinkhole at Hospital Hill closes Highway 97 in Vernon temporarily

Large hole appeared on 32nd Street at 21st Avenue around midnight

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends 2-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

The stabbing incident at the outdoor party in Comox recently will have a lasting traumatic effect on many youths in our community. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
B.C. counsellor: Trauma of shared teen violence will be far-reaching

Harder to find support in events like stabbings at Comox teen party because so many involved

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

Most Read