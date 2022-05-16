City of Nelson begins demolition of Hall Street pier

An artist’s conception finished pier area, looking toward the lake, with the building for the Ladybird in the left foreground. Photo: City of Nelson

The City of Nelson has begun the demolition of the city pier located at the foot of Hall Street, according to a news release.

The removal of the pier will be completed by mid-June, followed by construction of a new structure that has been in the planning stages for two years because of the physical deterioration of the current pier.

The new structure will consist of a deck, a floating dock, a shade canopy, a wider walking surface, seating, a swimming area, and a display building for the Ladybird historic boat.

In 2020, Nelson City Council decided to apply for grants to rebuild the pier as a job-creation initiative to help the city’s economy during the pandemic.

The cost of the project is $3.5 million. The city received a federal government grant of $1 million for the project, as well as a grant of $500,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust. The remaining $1 million will come from funds reserved by the city for capital projects.

Artist’s conception of the new pier viewed from the lake. Photo: City of Nelson

The city’s news release states that planning goal was “to re-imagine the pier as a new multi-user community amenity space. The Pier project will provide construction opportunities, enhance tourism, provide an updated amenities area and create a new recreational space for the community.”

The initial pier was constructed at a cost of $4,000 in 1892 as a stop along the river for paddle wheelers that ran up and down Kootenay Lake. It was renovated in 1910, then demolished and rebuilt in 1947, and rebuilt again in 1986.

The city dock in the 1890s. Photo: Touchstones Nelson Museum of Art and History



