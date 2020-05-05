The City of Rossland has adopted its five-year capital plan. File photo

City of Rossland adopts five-year capital plan

Included in the plan is a 2.5% tax increase for households in 2020

City of Rossland council adopted their 2020-2024 capital plan during a meeting on May 4.

Included in the plan is a 2.5 per cent tax increase for Rossland households in 2020.

Mayor Kathy Moore said households will pay between $50 to $70 more in property taxes this year depending on the value of their home.

READ MORE: City of Rossland seeks feedback on five-year capital plan

Moore said the tax increase will help to keep the city running in a sustainable manner.

“With no tax increase, the city would’ve forgone about $125,000 of tax revenue that we had earmarked for keeping our services going and projects that we want to go forward with,” said Moore.

“When we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want our community to be operated safely, smartly and strong. To do that, you can’t be cutting into your municipal services.”

In terms of revenue for the 2020 budget, almost 44 per cent is coming from property value taxes, 28 per cent is coming from grants and almost 12 per cent is coming from utility user fees.

A $1.9-million infrastructure grant to help cover the city’s water treatment upgrades takes up a substantial amount of the grant revenue in 2020.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Property taxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’
Next story
West Kootenay colder and drier on average in April

Just Posted

On the bright side, Trail will soon be in bloom

Trail Community in Bloom Committee has been part of CiB since 2002

Selkirk College raises $75,000 for COVID-19 student relief campaign

Matching funds available for donations made May 5.

City of Rossland adopts five-year capital plan

Included in the plan is a 2.5% tax increase for households in 2020

New Cleantech Company launches in Trail

Austin Innovation to enhance networks through data systems, cleantech software, & hardware products

Pandemic produces a changed-up Trail market

The next farmers market is slated for Saturday, May 16 in downtown Trail

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Ramadan in a pandemic: How COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month in B.C.

Canadians are having to change the way they worship

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Most Read