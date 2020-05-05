City of Rossland adopts five-year capital plan

Included in the plan is a 2.5% tax increase for households in 2020

City of Rossland council adopted their 2020-2024 capital plan during a meeting on May 4.

Included in the plan is a 2.5 per cent tax increase for Rossland households in 2020.

Mayor Kathy Moore said households will pay between $50 to $70 more in property taxes this year depending on the value of their home.

Moore said the tax increase will help to keep the city running in a sustainable manner.

“With no tax increase, the city would’ve forgone about $125,000 of tax revenue that we had earmarked for keeping our services going and projects that we want to go forward with,” said Moore.

“When we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want our community to be operated safely, smartly and strong. To do that, you can’t be cutting into your municipal services.”

In terms of revenue for the 2020 budget, almost 44 per cent is coming from property value taxes, 28 per cent is coming from grants and almost 12 per cent is coming from utility user fees.

A $1.9-million infrastructure grant to help cover the city’s water treatment upgrades takes up a substantial amount of the grant revenue in 2020.

