File photo

City of Rossland asks for public’s help as organic collection services begin

Limiting size of tree trimmings and raking gravel onto asphalt surfaces some ways residents can help

The City of Rossland is asking for the public’s help as workers start to collect organic material in the community on May 4.

Residents are asked to keep their tree trimmings under 10 centimetres in diameter and three metres in length so the city’s loader can easily access the pile.

READ MORE: Organic waste pick-up expected by 2022 in RDCK

Residents are reminded that leaves and grass clippings are the only type of yard waste that can be placed in a pile for pick up.

Gravel and sand should also be raked onto an asphalt surface by residents so the material can be easily retrieved by the city’s street sweeper.

Residents are asked to have items on their boulevard by 7 a.m. for pick up.

For more information on the collection process, visit the city’s website.

Organic

