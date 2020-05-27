City of Rossland asks motorists to be mindful of four bears roaming around Trail hill

The bears have been seen multiple times along the highway this month

The bears were spotted by a Kootenay resident Sarah Patershuk earlier this month (Sarah Patershuck Facebook video)

The City of Rossland is asking motorists to slow down along the Trail hill while a bear and her three sows continue to roam in the area.

Kootenay resident Sarah Patershuk first spotted the bears wandering across the busy highway near the intersection of Highway 3B and Redstone Drive earlier this month. An online video she posted shows one of the cubs struggling to make it over a barrier along the side of the road.

Mayor Kathy Moore said its everyone’s responsibility to be attentive of the bears at this time.

“There have already been a number of mother bears and cubs killed around the province. Right now, they’re all out in lower elevations because the huckleberries haven’t ripened yet,” said Moore.

“Right now, we need everyone to keep their eyes out on the Trail hill and not hit that mom and three cubs. It would just be heartbreaking if this was an accident.”

Moore said the bears have also been spotted multiple times along the ditch below the highway.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation has also installed a sign along the highway to remind people of the roaming bears.

Seven grizzly bears have already been spotted along the Columbia and Western Trail near Castlegar in the last month.

READ MORE: UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

bearsRossland