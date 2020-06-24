The new service agreement will be implemented after July 31. File photo

City of Rossland awards five-year waste disposal contract to Alpine Group

Residents will be able to buy both small and big bags under new contract

City of Rossland council awarded a five-year solid waste collection and disposal contract to Alpine Group during a meeting on June 15.

Council previously decided to delay awarding the contract to the company at a council meeting on June 1 due to discrepancies over the cost of bag tags.

Moving forward, Rosslanders will be able to buy small bag at a cost of $1.50 or a large bag at a cost of $3.

The bag tags are sold in sheets of 10 and are typically purchased at Ferraro Foods.

The contractor will be able to renegotiate terms in the contract when a future organic waste diversion program is implemented in the city.

In a report, chief administrative officer Bryan Teasdale said disposal drop-off locations and collection schedules could change when the program begins.

The city anticipates the new agreement will come into effect after July 31, which is when Alpine Groups’s current service agreement ends.

READ MORE: Rossland students tour recycling centre

University of B.C. study warns wildfire smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse
Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

