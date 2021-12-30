City of Rossland earns prestigious financial reporting award

City of Rossland chief financial officer Elma Hamming was key in preparing the financial report during her tenure as CFO from 2016 to 2021. (Contributed)

Over 1,600 governments have been recognized for transparency in budgeting.

The City of Rossland was awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2021-2025 Five Year Financial Plan.

The city’s application was led by Elma Hamming and serves as a legacy to the strong financial reporting foundation she put in place during her tenure as CFO from 2016 to 2021.

GFOA established the Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program (Budget Awards Program) in 1984 to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare budget documents of the very highest quality.

The result reflects both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting. Individual governments that succeed in this endeavour are recognized for their excellent work.

More than 1,600 governments, including states, cities, counties, special districts, school districts, and more have been recognized for transparency in budgeting.

To earn recognition, budget documents must meet program criteria and excel as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communication tool.

