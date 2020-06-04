City of Rossland looks to electrify vehicles and equipment

City council passed three motions on June 1 to work towards commitment

Rossland city council passed three motions on June 1 to help electrify its vehicle fleet and other equipment. File photo

City of Rossland council approved three motions on June 1 to help electrify its vehicle fleet and equipment.

One motion directs city staff to change its fleet purchase strategy, which would help the city buy hybrid or electric vehicles when older vehicles need replacing.

Another motion asks staff to investigate looking at buying electric or green devices in bulk with other West Kootenay communities who’ve committed to running on 100 per cent renewable technology by 2050, which includes Castlegar, Trail, Nelson, Slocan and Silverton.

Rossland mayor Kathy Moore said a variety of devices could be bought in bulk by the communities.

“We could do a bulk purchase for not only vehicles, but also for many tools that need to be replaced,” said Moore.

“That could be an electric weedwhacker, snowblowers, lawnmowers or whatever the local government needs in their fleet of tools.”

Moore said Rossland city staff have already begun working on the motion.

“Staff are now working with other communities to create an inventory of things that will need to be replaced over the next five years,” said Moore.

“Then, we’ll work together to see how many of those devices could be hybrids or electric and do a bulk purchase of them.”

Bulk purchases could also save each West Kootenay community a lot of money, according to Moore.

The City of Rossland unanimously passed a motion last January to commit the city to run on 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

READ MORE: Castlegar council approves 2050 renewable energy plan

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Electric vehicles