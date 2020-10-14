The traffic signs would look similar to this. Photo: City of Rossland

The traffic signs would look similar to this. Photo: City of Rossland

City of Rossland looks to install new traffic signs, data collector along streets

The data collector would cost the city at least $8,000

Rossland city council has directed staff to look into installing new traffic signs and a traffic data collector (TDA) along some of the city’s streets.

According to a report by city manager of operations Scott Lamont, the signs would be put on the center line in the middle of the road around schools, crosswalks and high-traffic residential areas.Vehicles would be expected to slow down with the road narrowing to 3.3 metres around the signs.

The signs would be removed each winter to help with snow removal and road repairs and they would be re-installed each spring.

The TDA would cost the city at least $8,000 and would be put in various areas around the city to determine where speeding is an issue. Information the device would collect includes the amount of traffic,the average speed and the times that vehicles are driving along a street.

Mayor Kathy Moore has some ideas of where the TDA could be installed.

“Some of the areas where I’d like to see the TDA installed include Washington Street, Spokane Street and Washington Ave. I think these streets would be our priorities,” said Moore.

“The TDA will give us an idea around how much motorists are travelling over the speed limit and will help us determine if or if it’s not an issue.”

City staff would then look at introducing traffic calming measures like speed bumps where speeding was detected to be the worst.

City council has already made a number of safety improve for motorists along Thompson Avenue.

City staff will provide more information to council around where the TDA and signs should be installed at a future meeting.

READ MORE: Expect traffic delays on Trail’s hospital bench

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan attempts to clarify ‘I don’t see colour’ debate answer with Twitter post
Next story
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Just Posted

The traffic signs would look similar to this. Photo: City of Rossland
City of Rossland looks to install new traffic signs, data collector along streets

The data collector would cost the city at least $8,000

The RCMP is reporting another Trail resident has been scammed for thousands of dollars in a phone scam. Photo: Miryam León on Unsplash
Trail man bilked out of $5,100

This latest scam resulting in a Trail man losing thousands was reported to the RCMP on Saturday

Moths have descended on New Denver. Photo: Pexels
New Denver moth infestation cyclical and natural

The village is dealing with swarms of moths right now

Photo: Black Press file
Trail woman suffers serious injuries during alleged assault

Police were called to a Trail home on Sunday afternoon

Advance voting starts at the Trail Legion today. (Photo: Parker Johnson on Unsplash)
Advance voting for the B.C. election begins this week

Pandemic protocols will be in place

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau questions NDP government minister in the B.C. legislature, July 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Don’t tie education fund to enrolment, Sonia Furstenau says

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted while speaking during a campaign stop in Vancouver on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. At the end of a recent virtual town hall meeting where about a dozen people asked questions about British Columbia’s Oct. 24 election, Horgan said he was enjoying campaigning online.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s virtual COVID-19 election campaign lacks human touch: expert

Pandemic has seen governments, businesses and families make changes they would never have considered a year ago,

NDP Leader John Horgan, right to left, Green leader Sonia Furstenau and Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson prepare for a debate at the Chan Centre in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan attempts to clarify ‘I don’t see colour’ debate answer with Twitter post

A day after the debate, Horgan revised his answer on Twitter, admitting it could have upset people

Most Read