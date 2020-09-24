Phase Two of the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre is one project the city hopes to secure funding for. Photo: Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre

City of Rossland looks to secure $4M in funding for major infrastructure projects

The funds would help city complete museum renewal and Second Ave. project

Rossland city council has instructed staff to apply for provincial and federal funding to help complete two major infrastructure projects.

During a council meeting on Sept. 14, councillors discussed both projects. The first funding request is $2.98 million to complete the Second Avenue infrastructure renewal project, which will focus on improving road safety around the Second Avenue, Third Avenue and St. Paul Street areas.

Underneath the road, utilities will be replaced and a fibre optic network will be expanded to improve digital connectivity for residents.

The city has also committed $400,000 with the total cost expected to be $3.38 million. Crews are hoping to start the project in the spring of 2021 to be completed by late 2022.

The second funding request is $1.47 million to help the city complete Phase Two of the Rossland Museum Renewal Project, which would see an atrium added on to the museum to help expand it’s gift shop and visitor centre areas.

An underground mining interpretive area would also be recreated and improved for guests.

Teck has already committed $700,000; the total cost of the project is expected to be $2.2 million. Crews are hoping to start the project in late 2021 and finish it in early 2022.

Receiving the funding would help the city to complete other important infrastructure projects in the year to come, according to a report by city chief administrative officer Bryan Teasdale.

READ MORE: Deadline approaching for Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre request for proposals

