City of Rossland playground structures have reopened up to the public, with signs posted on how to use them during the COVID-19 pandemic. File photo

City of Rossland opens playground structures to public

Residents are reminded to drive cautiously in school zones as children head back to school this week

The City of Rossland reopened its playground structures on May 29 following updated guidelines set out by the B.C. government.

In a statement, the city said detailed signs have been placed at all the playground structures to help instruct people on how to properly use them during the COVID-19 crisis.

City officials will be making periodic patrols around the playground structures to make sure people are following the instructions.

Some playground structures within the city might open on different dates, particularly since they belong to the school district and follow their policies and procedures.

Residents are also reminded to drive cautiously around all playgrounds and school zones as children return to school this week.

To help reduce the risk of COVID-19, you’re asked to physically distance from others, stay at home if you’re feeling unwell, limit interactions to small groups and wear a mask in crowded public spaces.

The city also reopened city hall to the public on May 26.

