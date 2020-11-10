Photo: Trail Times

City of Trail advises snow removal priorities

Number of employees involved in snow removal is dependent on the amount and duration of snowfall.

The city has 76 kilometers (152 lane kilometers) of roads to maintain throughout the city and has 14 pieces of equipment including loaders, sand spreaders, snow plows, and a grader.

From mid-November to March, the city has at least one employee on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The number of employees involved in snow removal is dependent on the amount and duration of snowfall.

Snow removal priorities

City streets are maintained on a priority basis as follows:

#1 Priority – Major collectors and emergency routes, i.e. Hospital Hill, Warfield Hill Road (from Warfield Teck Operations to Highway 22), Fifth Avenue Hill, and hills with extreme gradients and significant volume, i.e. Green Avenue.

#2 Priority – Bus routes.

#3 Priority – Downtown core, including downtown parking lots and the Trail & Leisure Aquatic Centre.

#4 Priority – Hills with lighter traffic volumes, i.e. Lilac Crescent, Park Street.

#5 Priority – All remaining residential streets and parking lots.

When all 5 priorities have been accomplished, lanes will be plowed and all other streets will be widened.

City-owned sidewalks, downtown, sand use and plow direction

City-owned sidewalks, including the Victoria Street Bridge sidewalk and the Columbia River Skywalk, will be cleared following heavy snowfall.

In general, sand is not used on level streets except when extreme icing conditions are experienced.

Snow removal in the downtown area is undertaken after a heavy snowfall – this is normally done in the evening hours. Other designated business areas will be cleared as required.

The City plow trucks plow with the traffic flow. Snow is cleared from the centre of the road to the right curb side.

The City will not clear snow windrows from any private driveway.

How can you help?

Remember, citizens can greatly assist the snow control operation by adhering to the following requests:

Remove all unused vehicles, boats, trailers, etc. from the streets from November to March.

Ensure that any vehicles required to park on the street are parked as close to the curb or sidewalk as possible.

Refrain from shoveling or spreading snow onto the boulevard or into the roadway from sidewalks and private property, etc.

Obey snow removal signs.

Property owners are required to remove any accumulation of snow or ice from sidewalks abutting their property.

Snow removal questions or concerns

Please direct all snow removal questions or concerns to the City of Trail Public Works Department at (250) 364-0840 Monday to Friday 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Emergency calls outside of normal working hours should be directed to (250) 364-1262. When connected, follow the prompts to Public Works.

This information is also available on the City of Trail’s website at www.trail.ca/SnowRemoval.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailSnow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Town of Creston confirms positive cases of COVID-19
Next story
Ottawa’s delayed broadband fund welcomed with skepticism by interest groups

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Hospital. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Town of Creston confirms positive cases of COVID-19

Mayor Ron Toyota said that the confirmation of test-positive cases of COVID-19 serves as a reminder that the virus is a reality

Photo: Trail Times
City of Trail advises snow removal priorities

Number of employees involved in snow removal is dependent on the amount and duration of snowfall.

The vehicle fire started at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Photo: Connor Trembley
Semi fire temporarily closes Highway 3 near Castlegar

The section of highway has since reopened to traffic

The Village of Salmo says nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday morning. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATED: Nine cases of COVID-19 in Salmo; Mayor recommends caution

The Village of Salmo office, library and youth centre are closed

Regulation changes to ICBC would create less competition and more monopoly for provincial insurer. Photo: Samuele Errico Piccarini on Unsplash
Belairdirect opts out of providing optional auto insurance

Regulation changes to ICBC would create less competition and more monopoly for provincial insurer

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Eternity Medical Equipment co-founder Jeff Wang (left) and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stand in Eternity mask production room. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)
B.C. company to start making N95-equivalent medical masks

Eternity Medical Equipment expected to start production in Surrey next month

Julie Mungall places her painted stones at the Brookside veterans cemetery in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mungall is commemorating Remembrance Day by painting poppies and other designs on rocks and hiding them around the city, sometimes in plain sight, for people to pick up and take home with them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Most British Columbians are unaware of WWII battles fought on our own shores

Remembrance Day research shows Canadians know more about European WWII battles than attacks closer to home

Peter Dawe salutes his son Capt. Matthew Dawe’s grave in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Capt.Matthew Dawe died in Afghanistan on July 4, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Fewer people plan to attend virtual or in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

The poll found that roughly 71 per cent of respondents will wear a poppy

Letters to the Editor. Black Press file photo.
Letter to the Editor: I live in Creston, and I have COVID-19

“I am still sick, and I don’t know where I contracted this virus, but I want to share my story so that you know that Coronavirus is here in our little community”

Dave Choukalos visits with Kevin, the broken winged Canada goose, a few times a week. Dave’s worried Kevin won’t make it through winter. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
VIDEO: Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, needs help

Humans like Dave Chuokalos want to help their fine-feathered friend who hangs out at Okanagan Lake

A player takes a corner kick during a soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. British Columbia announced new public health measures for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions on Saturday - including an order for people not to have social interactions outside their immediate household and a ban on indoor group physical activities for two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two-thirds of Canadians would support a COVID-19 curfew if pandemic severe: Poll

The prospect of a curfew has been floated in several provinces

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan says return to lockdown measures possible if COVID-19 cases spike in B.C.

British Columbians will have to find safer ways to gather and celebrate if they want to avoid shutdown

Most Read