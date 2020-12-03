City of Trail and union employees ratify contract

The City of Trail and its unionized workers came to a contract agreement last week. Photo: Jim Bailey

The City of Trail and CUPE (Canadian Union of Public Employees) Local 2087 came to a collective agreement last week.

The municipality and the union were in negotiations most of November, after their previous five-year contract expired on Feb. 29, 2020.

“The agreement is positive for both parties and negotiations were respectful and productive,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin in a release. “The agreement provides cost certainty and is fair and sustainable for both staff and the city’s taxpayers in these challenging times as we continue to deal with the impacts from COVID-19. Delivering municipal services continues to be our priority and we feel confident this agreement will promote and support positive working environments and relationships for the city and its unionized employees.”

Trail city council approved the terms of the agreement on Monday, Nov. 23 and CUPE’s bargaining committee ratified the agreement on Friday, Nov. 27.

The renewed agreement is retroactive to March 1, 2020 and is set for four years with wage increases of two per cent annually.

It also includes small improvements to the extended health benefits and progressive changes to the contract language.

“I would like to thank the members of the CUPE and city bargaining committees for their hard work and dedication to reach the agreement,” said CUPE President, Jean Poole. “We realize it was somewhat difficult given that most of the bargaining meetings and the memorandum of agreement ratification took place online rather than in-person.

“We appreciate everyone’s ability to adapt to this unique circumstance, and we look forward to providing services to Trail’s residents and businesses.”