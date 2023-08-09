City of Trail asks residents to reduce water use

Voluntarily choose to use less water than outlined in Trail’s water conservation regulations

Passive public parks will see a 50 per cent watering reduction during period of severe drought. Photo: Jim Bailey

The City of Trail is asking residents to do their part in conserving water during a period of severe drought.

British Columbia is experiencing drought levels and unprecedented conditions around the province that has led to B.C.’s worst recorded wildfire season in history.

“Water conservation is everyone’s responsibility – including people, business and industry,” read the Trail release. “You can help conserve water by making small changes to the way you do things.

“Review the water use in your household, around your property and at work for ways you can use less water, including voluntarily choosing to use less than what is outlined in the City of Trail’s water conservation regulations.”

According to the city, watering of public parks will be reduced by 50 per cent, which may result in dormant or brown grass. Active parks, such as baseball fields and soccer pitches, will remain on their current schedules to meet service levels.

Indoor water conservation tips:

•Take shorter showers

•Fill the sink instead of letting the water run freely when washing dishes

•Keep a jug of cool water in the fridge instead of running the tap

•Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth or shaving

•Regularly check your home for leaks. Undetected leaks in your home can waste many liters of water each year

•Run full loads of laundry and full loads in the dishwasher

Outdoor water conservation tips:

•Water your lawn sparingly, if at all. If you choose to water, follow the City’s water conversation guidelines.

•Collect and reuse water for outdoor plant use

•When watering, water sparingly in the morning or evening to reduce evaporation

•Clean the driveway with a broom instead of a hose

•Check for leaks in outdoor pipes, faucets, and hoses

•Plant drought tolerant vegetation

•Use a water-saving pool filter if you have a swimming pool

Business and industry water conservation tips:

•Follow the City’s water conversation guidelines.

•Review essential water use

•Reduce non-essential water use

•Recycle water used in industrial operation – don’t pour water down the drain when there might be another use for it

•Use water-efficient methods and equipment

•Check all plumbing for leaks

•Maximize water system efficiencies

Drought is a recurring feature of climate change and a shortage of water caused by reduced precipitation and rain for an extended period of time.

See www.trail.ca/WaterConservation for more details.

Water conservation tips are and more information issued by the Province of British Columbia is available at gov.bc.ca/Drought.

