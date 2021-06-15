City of Trail cautions beach users

Gyro Park beach questions should be directed to the roads superintendent at 250.364.0817.

The flotation line at Gyro Park beach in East Trail, shown here during low water, is for emergency purposes only and does not delineate a safe swimming area. Photo: Trail Times file

The City of Trail is reminding all Gyro Park Beach users to take caution and obey the posted warning and safety messages when in and around open water.

The river is cold and fast-moving with unpredictable currents, and there is no lifeguard on duty.

As well, the municipality advises the flotation line is for emergency purposes only and does not delineate a safe swimming area.

“We also remind everyone to maintain physical distancing at the beach and other public spaces,” the city states. “Thank you for your cooperation, and we wish you a fun and safe summer.

