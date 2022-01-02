City of Trail clarifies vaccine requirements for pool users

Full vaccination against COVID-19 currently refers to two doses.

The City of Trail is reminding all pool users aged 12 years and older that by order of the Provincial Health Officer, proof of full vaccination is now required for all swimming activities in the aquatic centre.

This order has been in effect since midnight Dec. 22. Full vaccination against COVID-19 currently refers to two doses.

To adhere to this order, pool users aged 12+ years at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre are required to do the following:

Verify vaccine status

Participants who meet vaccination requirements will need to verify their full vaccination status in advance with recreation staff. A vaccine passport and government issued ID (ID required for participants aged 19+ years) must be shown.

If you have already verified your vaccine status with recreation staff for other services, you do not need to re-verify.

Pre-register for all swimming activities

Once participants verify their vaccine status, pre-registration for all swimming activities is available at trailrecreation.ca or by calling 250.364.0858.

The city encourages residents to be aware of all orders recently announced by the province and how they impact municipal facilities, services and programs. This information is available at www.trail.ca/news.

“We continue to request your patience as city and parks and recreation staff work to adhere to these mandated orders,” the city states.

City of TrailCOVID-19infrastructure