City of Trail launches new website, archival calendar

The 2022 Trail Museum and Archives archival calendar has hit the shelves. Featuring photos from its collection, this popular initiative is a useful gift year-round. Pick up your copy, $20 plus tax, at the gift shop in the Trail Riverfront Centre. Photo: Trail.ca

Have you checked out the City of Trail’s newly designed website?

Launched earlier this month is a new user-friendly format geared to improve the city’s website content, navigation, design and technology. The city says the ultimate goal is to create an online presence that “better reflects our organization while providing the public with improved access to everything we have to offer.”

Easier to navigate than the former design, the new website is simple to use, browse, and search.

Notably, anyone signed up for eNews via the old website will need to re-subscribe to continue receiving the city’s media releases, public notices, job postings, and bid opportunities.

