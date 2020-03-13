Health officials recommend to always cough or sneeze into the arm and wash your hands regularly. People should also avoid handshaking and hugs. (Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash)

City of Trail makes statement on COVID-19

“The City of Trail continues to actively monitor developments around the management of COVID-19 .. “

The City of Trail released a statement on Friday regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Presently, the risk of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in British Columbia is determined to be low, the release reads.

“The City of Trail continues to actively monitor developments around the management of COVID-19 and is engaging with provincial organizations on proactive prevention measures.

The City of Trail will take any and all action and will follow all recommendations advanced by the Federal Government, the Provincial Government, the Provincial Health Officer and Interior Health as part of protecting the health and safety of the community.”

Any decisions that may impact the closure of city facilities or the cancellation of large public gatherings or events, such as Trail Silver City Days, will be made at the appropriate time.

The City of Trail encourages all residents to take necessary precautions and to consult with credible websites for ongoing updates.

The municipality suggests the following websites as credible resources for current information on COVID-19:

Interior Health

Ministry of Health

Government of Canada

The City will provide updates to this situation as necessary.


