City of Trail on flood watch, monitoring creek intakes

There is localized flooding in the 300 block of Ritchie Avenue in Tadanac.

The city is keeping an eye on Trail Creek at the intake in the Gulch, and the Gorge Creek intake in West Trail. Photo: Times file

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the West Kootenay region, the City of Trail advises.

“Columbia River flows are controlled by dams so there is little chance of the river flooding in our area,” a Monday news brief noted.

“Other smaller streams and creeks in the area may be impacted.”

To take precautions, the municipality will have equipment ready at the Trail Creek and Palyga Drive intake sites.

There is localized flooding in the 300 block of Ritchie Avenue in Tadanac.

City crews are onsite with members from Teck lands to come up an interim drainage solution and city engineering is working on a long-term solution.

There are no other reported areas of localized flooding within the city at this time.

Call City of Trail public works directly at 250.364.0840 to report localized flooding.

Read more: Trail Stricken By Flood; 50 years later

Read more: Prolonged rainfall called for West Kootenay-Boundary



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment Canada has forecast up to 50 mm of rainfall through Tuesday, June 14, in the West Kootenay.

As the Columbia River is managed by dams and water levels are regulated by BC Hydro and FortisBC, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) Emergency Program will be monitoring conditions and forecasts.

“One of the risks from this latest incoming weather is from overland flooding caused by debris clogging of storm drains and the accumulation of water on roads — if the rain flows faster than it can be absorbed,” says RDKB’s emergency manager and EOC director Mark Stephens.

“We ask the public to exercise extreme caution, monitor freshet conditions and connect with neighbours during this period of unsettled weather.”

The public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

Monitor the emergency.rdkb.com website as well as the @RDKB_Emergency twitter feed for the latest emergency news, weather forecasts and alerts.

City of Trailflood watchinfrastructure