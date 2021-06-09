The city will release updates as more information is received from the province and plans are confirmed. Photo: Trail Times

City of Trail preps for a restart

This week starts off on a positive note with the Provincial Health Officer’s (PHO) latest news announcing the gradual loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are thrilled … ,” Trail council collectively advises. “[However] we continue to monitor the guidelines and recommendations coming from the province in order to carefully consider their impact on our community, our user groups, and our facilities and staff.”

The municipality reminds everyone that the PHO’s upcoming benchmark dates of June 15 [Step 2] and July 1 [Step 3] remain tentative in the restart plan, and are based entirely on each person’s collective effort to follow the restrictions currently in place.

“We kindly request diligence and patience throughout these next few weeks, as city staff teams work to develop safe and reasonable plans for a measured approach to restoration of city facilities, services, and operations,” council said.

“We are grateful to live in and serve this community and we look forward to welcoming you back.”

The city will release updates as more information is received from the province and plans are confirmed.

All inquiries should be addressed to the City of Trail by calling 250.364.1262 or via email: info@trail.ca.

