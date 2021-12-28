City of Trail responds to changing health orders

Tightened restrictions will stay in effect until at least Jan. 18.

The City of Trail is addressing the change of health orders put in place by the province last week.

Since midnight Dec. 22 , Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer (PHO), has enforced additional health orders aimed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

These tightened restrictions will stay in effect until at least Jan. 18.

The following orders are now in effect in Trail facilities:

No indoor organized gatherings of any size — this includes third-party bookings of meeting and multipurpose spaces, and parties and private bookings in city facilities. Recreation staff will be calling patrons with bookings that fall under these restrictions.

Gyms and fitness centres are closed — this includes the fitness rooms at the Trail aquatic centre, and all fitness classes.

All sports tournaments are cancelled.

Capacity for seated events is reduced to 50 per cent.

General public swim, AquaFit, public skating, and sport for youth and adult are still permitted. Requirements and booking details for these activities are available at www.trailrecreation.ca.

The city encourages all residents to be aware of orders impacting restaurants, pubs, and private gatherings as they make plans for the holidays. The province has detailed these changes on their COVID-19 website and city staff will continue to monitor this site and further announcements made by the PHO.

“We kindly request your patience throughout the next few weeks,” the city says. “As staff work to adhere to these mandated orders.”

Updates will be released through the city’s website at : trail.ca/news.

Direct all inquiries to the Trail recreation department at 250.364.0858.

City of TrailCOVID-19infrastructure