City of Trail responds to rising COVID cases

Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the Trail Local Health Area had 121 new COVID-19 cases

The City of Trail had issued a statement to acknowledge the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the local health area, and how this may impact municipal facilities and services.

“Although the city continues to follow all safety measures and orders issued by the Provincial Health Officer (PHO), city staff, like all other businesses, are still at risk of exposure to the virus, potentially resulting in reduced staff to operate facilities and city services,” the notice reads.

“Should the city need to operate with reduced staff, we will continue to provide essential services through our various departments to the best of our abilities.”

If the municipality ends up having to reduce operating hours or temporarily close civic facilities due to low staffing numbers, city hall will advise the public through its website and social media platforms.

“We will also continue to provide information about any change in services as new orders are issued by the PHO,” the city states. “Health and safety for everyone, while continuing to meet the needs of community, remain our top priorities. We thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we navigate through the pandemic.”

The latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) shows that for the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the Trail Local Health Area had 121 new COVID cases, an increase of 95 over the previous week. (BC CDC releases statistics from the preceding week on Thursday afternoons.)

At Wednesday press time, the Trail Local Health Area – which encompasses Rossland, Warfield, Trail and the Beaver Valley – had confirmed 676 COVID-19 cases to date.

Nelson leads the West Kootenay with 974 cases to date. After Trail (676) follows Creston (456), Castlegar (417), Grand Forks (357), Arrow Lakes (143) and Kootenay Lake (60).

