City of Trail starts sewer cleaning and inspection Thursday

Over the next two weeks, a contractor called Insituform is carrying out the cleaning of sewer lines and inspection within certain areas of the City of Trail.

Residents may notice bubbling or gurgling from toilets or drains but should not notice any interruptions while servicing and inspection is underway.

If certain residences become impacted by a temporary service interruption in order to complete this work, the city advises that Insituform will provide advance notice via a hand-delivered notice with complete instructions and contact information.

