City of Trail water conservation starts Saturday

Water restrictions begin June 1

Craig Speers, Utilities Superintendent for the City of Trail is advising residents that water restrictions begin Saturday.

“Effective June 1, and pursuant to the City of Trail Waterworks Bylaw, water use conservation measures are in place for all areas of the City of Trail,” he said.

What that means is lawn watering is permitted only on odd numbered days for odd numbered premises and even numbered days for even numbered premises.

Further restrictions include conventional lawn watering, typically a garden hose and sprinkler head, is permitted only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on designated days.

Automatic sprinkler systems such as underground sprinklers, or other sprinklers that are controlled by an automatic turn on/turn off device, are permitted from midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight on designated days.

Speers says automated sprinkler systems must be set to a maximum time of 30 minutes per zone.

“Hand watering of gardens and flower beds is permitted any time of the day or evening,” he noted. “Providing a flow control device is used , such as a hose nozzle.”

Although not recommended, but if required, washing of sidewalks or driveways is permitted only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on designated days.

Wetting down sidewalks and driveways as a form of cooling is prohibited.

If possible avoid over-spraying onto sidewalks, driveways, streets or alleys.

“The City of Trail thanks you in advance for your cooperation in helping us preserve this precious resource,” said Speers. “And reminds you that water conservation is a global concern.”

For information on water conservation, contact the city at 250.364.0813.

As a signatory to the Columbia Basin Water Smart Charter, the City of Trail set a target to reduce gross community water consumption by 20 per cent over time.

Read more: City of Trail Water Smart Action Plan 2015-2020

The primary goal of Water Smart is to reduce community water demand, or conserve water, and to build local capacity by implementing effective water conservation plans, policies, and actions.


