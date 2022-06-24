City of Trail water restrictions in effect

Lawn watering permitted odd numbered days for odd numbered premises

Trail water restrictions are applicable until Sept. 30.

The City of Trail is reminding landowners and tenants that water conservation plans are in effect per the municipal waterworks bylaw.

From June 1 to Sept. 30, lawn watering is permitted only on odd numbered days for odd numbered premises and even numbered days for even numbered premises.

Conventional lawn watering, typically a garden hose and sprinkler head, is permitted only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on designated watering days.

Automatic sprinkler systems such as underground sprinklers, or other sprinklers controlled by an automatic turn on/turn off device, are permitted from midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days.

Moreover, there’s a maximum time of 30 running minutes per zone for automated sprinkler systems.

Hand watering of gardens and flower beds is permitted any time of the day or evening, providing a flow control device is used, such as a hose nozzle.

Although not recommended, but if required, washing of sidewalks or driveways is permitted only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on designated watering days.

Wetting down sidewalks and driveways as a form of cooling is prohibited.

“The City of Trail thanks you in advance for your cooperation in helping us preserve this precious resource, and reminds you that water conservation is a global concern.”

