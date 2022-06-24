City of Trail water restrictions in effect

The City of Trail is reminding landowners and tenants that water conservation plans are in effect per the municipal waterworks bylaw.

From June 1 to Sept. 30, lawn watering is permitted only on odd numbered days for odd numbered premises and even numbered days for even numbered premises.

Conventional lawn watering, typically a garden hose and sprinkler head, is permitted only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on designated watering days.

Automatic sprinkler systems such as underground sprinklers, or other sprinklers controlled by an automatic turn on/turn off device, are permitted from midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days.

Moreover, there’s a maximum time of 30 running minutes per zone for automated sprinkler systems.

Hand watering of gardens and flower beds is permitted any time of the day or evening, providing a flow control device is used, such as a hose nozzle.

Although not recommended, but if required, washing of sidewalks or driveways is permitted only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on designated watering days.

Wetting down sidewalks and driveways as a form of cooling is prohibited.

“The City of Trail thanks you in advance for your cooperation in helping us preserve this precious resource, and reminds you that water conservation is a global concern.”

