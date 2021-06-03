City of Trail water restrictions now in effect

Hand watering of greenery permitted day and evening, providing a flow control device is used

The City of Trail’s water conservation plan went into effect on Tuesday.

From June 1 to Sept. 30, lawn watering is permitted only on odd numbered days for odd numbered premises and even numbered days for even numbered premises.

Conventional lawn watering, typically a garden hose and sprinkler head, is permitted only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on your designated day.

Automatic sprinkler systems such as underground sprinklers, or other sprinklers that are controlled by an automatic turn on/turn off device, are permitted from midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight on your designated day. These automated sprinkler systems must be set to a maximum time of 30 minutes per zone.

Hand watering of gardens and flower beds is permitted any time of the day or evening, providing a flow control device is used i.e. a hose nozzle.

Although not recommended, but if required, washing of sidewalks or driveways is permitted only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on your designated day.

Wetting down sidewalks and driveways as a form of cooling is prohibited and if possible avoid over-spraying onto sidewalks, driveways, streets or alleys.

