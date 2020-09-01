City of Trail wayfinding signs project, a boost for Trail businesses and services

The City of Trail installed signage to help residents and visitors find local businesses in downtown Trail. (Jim Bailey photo)

Can’t find what you are looking for in the Silver City?

Thanks to the Downtown Wayfinding Sign Project visitors and residents can simply walk or drive down Victoria Street and new signage on the red gateway pillars will point you in the right direction.

The City of Trail initiated installation of downtown businesses wayfinding signs on Pine Ave., Cedar Ave. and Bay Ave. last week, which boldly announce their respective services and amenities.

The project started in 2018 when the city looked for ways to direct traffic from the main highway corridor to the downtown core, and create awareness among the public of Trail’s available resources.

The city worked with Urban Systems to come up with a concept that would highlight its businesses while complimenting Trail’s downtown layout and proximity to Victoria Street, also known as Highway 3B.

Urban Systems came up with a plan that would fit the existing gateway pillars, and the city received a go-ahead from the provincial Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In late 2019, the city engaged downtown businesses to determine interest and sent out a questionnaire that clearly indicated support of the program.

Earlier this year, eligible businesses could apply for the top three-tiered pillars with space for the company name and logo for $100 and a two-year term. Or, the business could opt for its name on the bottom-three tiered signs for $60.

“The project was so successful that the number of submitted applications exceeded the number of signs available; therefore, the city proceeded with a lottery to choose the successful applicants,” the city stated.

“All successful applicants then went through a proofing process to approve the layout and two-year lease agreement for their respective signs.”

Business owners who applied for the 2020 intake, and who were unsuccessful in the lottery, will be considered before any new or repeating applicants.

New applicants will be placed on a waiting list.

