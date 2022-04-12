City welcomes new manager at Trail Regional Airport

Enrico Moehrle is the new Trail Regional Airport manager. He has been working as an operations specialist at the Trail airport since October 2021. Photo: City of Trail

The city has announced the hiring of a new manager to oversee operations at the Trail Regional Airport (YZZ).

Enrico Moehrle started his new role at YZZ on April 5.

Prior to that date, Moehrle had been working for several months at the Trail airport as an operations specialist. The city says he brings over 25 years of experience in aviation maintenance and airport operations with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“Having spent the majority of my military career as an aircraft technician and aircraft maintenance manager, I understand the complexities involved with maintaining and promoting an effective, efficient, and safe aviation environment,” Moehrle said.

“The Trail Regional Airport provides an important service to the region,” he adds. “With the support of my team, I look forward to the opportunity to continue to move the airport onward to best serve the interests of the city, its residents, and stakeholders.”

Serviced by Pacific Coastal Airlines, YZZ accommodates nearly 22,000+ travelers annually. The 4,200 square foot terminal, built in 2017, provides designated drop-off and pick-up zones, ample short-term and long-term parking, a business lounge, a kids’ corner, and a spacious waiting area with easy and convenient check-in.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Enrico,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin. “We feel confident in his knowledge and expertise to manage and oversee all operational and safety aspects of the facility while working closely with the airline and other organizations that rely on the airport for vital air services.”

Pasin extended gratitude to the city’s Robert Baker, who covered the airport manager job for several years.

“Robert filled the Trail Regional Manager Airport role in a dual position for six years and is moving back into the full-time role of deputy director, Trail parks and recreation,” Pasin said. “We are now actively recruiting for a part-time airport operations specialist and will accept applications until the role is filled.”

