Civil dispute in Fruitvale leads to seizure of large hunting knife and ‘BB-style handgun’

A 37-year old Trail man was arrested near Beaver Falls

A tenancy dispute in Fruitvale wound up with one man being arrested and having his weapons seized.

On Friday, March 12, just past noontime, Greater Trail RCMP officers responded to a report of a man brandishing what police describe as a “BB-style handgun” in the 100-block of Pine Avenue in Fruitvale.

A dispute over a tenancy issue between a 37-year-old Trail man and a Fruitvale man, also aged 37, had occurred.

Police suspect the Fruitvale man was under the influence of alcohol.

The argument escalated to the point where the Trail man allegedly brandished a “BB pistol.”

The Trail man and his girlfriend subsequently left the scene in her vehicle.

Frontline police officers spotted the woman’s vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 3B and they pulled her over for a traffic stop in Beaver Falls.

Police arrested the Trail man roadside and seized a BB gun and a large hunting knife.

He was released pending further police investigation into this incident.

