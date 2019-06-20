Clean Energy conference in Trail highlights transition to low-carbon economy

Carmen Proctor (right), EcoSave Coordinator at Nelson Hydro, gives Powering Generations delegates a tour of Nelson’s Community Solar Garden – the first of its kind in Canada.

Clean Energy BC (CEBC) recently hosted their spring conference, Powering Generations, from June 4-6 in Trail, to highlight British Columbia’s drive to transition to a low-carbon economy through electrifying power generation across BC.

CEBC celebrated industry excellence and local development to exemplify how the clean energy community comes in all shapes and sizes.

As CEBC’s first regional conference, the local support was overwhelming from leading Kootenay organizations such as Austin Engineering, Columbia Power, Fortis BC, Metal Tech Alley, and Trail Teck Operations. Over 150 industry professionals, community leaders, policy makers, clean tech innovators, and aspiring young professionals all gathered at the Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel in Trail, united by a shared passion for cultivating BC’s low-carbon economy and growing local jobs through the growth of innovative clean technologies and renewable energy projects.

With keynote speakers including Dr. Andrew Weaver, leader of the BC Green Party, and the Honourable Sophie Pierre of the Ktunaxa nation and former Chief Commissioner of the BC Treaty Association, CEBC’s spring conference fostered an environment for progressive and inclusive dialogue. Voices from across industries and communities were united to form a common sentiment: clean energy is the most cost-effective and environmentally responsible solution to BC achieving its climate goals.

Conference delegates were given the opportunity to explore BC’s history of electrification by embarking on site visits to some of the province’s most historical assets including the Waneta Dam and Expansion, Brilliant Dam, and Nelson Solar and Hydro.

These facilities provided an ideal setting for delegates to gain knowledge of operational safety, quality, and cutting-edge environmental management techniques.

With the introduction of the Government of BC’s CleanBC plan, CEBC additionally hosted a Renewable Energy & Sustainability Explored 101 Workshop that focused on the vision that CleanBC advocates for the future of all British Columbians. Local clean energy models and strategies were used as case studies to investigate the timeliness, efficiency, and viability of clean electrification.

CEBC will continue to highlight British Columbia’s ambitious low-carbon future, economic resilience, and community development through their fall conference, Generate 2019, that will be taking place in Vancouver from November 6-8.