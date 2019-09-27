Climate Strike Week hits downtown Trail

Friday marks the last day of Global Climate Strike Week

A few dozen protesters gathered on Victoria Street in downtown Trail on Friday as part of a global movement aimed at pressuring governments to act of combating climate change.

More to come …

Climate Strike Canada has a list of demands that includes:

– Canada’s recognizing its “disproportionate role” in the climate crisis.

– Enshrining the right to a healthy environment in law.

– Rejecting any new fossil fuel development or transportation projects.

– Setting “bold” targets to cut greenhouse-gas emissions to just one-quarter of what they were in 2005 by 2030.

Canada’s current goal is to cut them to 70 per cent of 2005 levels by 2030, though Trudeau and May have both promised to exceed that and to make Canada carbon neutral by 2050.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani , Black Press Media