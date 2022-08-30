Close call has Trail RCMP cautioning of wildlife on roads

A motorcyclist from Penticton hit a deer near Rossland, both ended up in the ditch

ICBC Motorcycle Rider Safety Tips suggest training and years of riding experience can make the difference when it comes to avoiding a crash. Photo: Unsplash

Trail police are reminding commuters to drive with caution after a collision between a motorcycle and a deer near Rossland presented a close call for the motorcyclist.

At around 9 p.m. on Aug. 19, a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer responded to a 38-year-old Penticton motorcyclist who had hit a deer and both ended up in the ditch. Fortunately, the man appeared to have relatively minor injuries at the scene of the incident.

A friend transported the motorcyclist to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for a medical assessment.

“Summertime in the West Kootenay is a great time to get out on your motorcycle and ride, and this year we have seen many riders travelling through the Trail area,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Please be careful out there as the consequences for a motorcyclist is much worse.”

ICBC Motorcycle Rider Safety Tips suggest training and years of riding experience can make the difference when it comes to avoiding a crash. Reduce your chances of crashing or being seriously injured by following these safety tips:

Practice emergency braking and obstacle avoidance. Brush up on core skills in a safe place like an empty parking lot if you haven’t ridden for a few months.

Be seen. Do your best to stay out of a driver’s blind spot.

Watch drivers for clues. Never assume they’ve seen you or will give you the right-of-way, they may not accurately judge your distance or speed.

Use your signals. Let drivers know what you plan to do so they can anticipate your next move and react in time.

Plan your path prior to a curve. Look where you want to go and then adjust your lane position and speed to exit smoothly.

Ride at a safe speed. Manage your speed to leave ample time to stop or steer out of a vehicle’s path.

The first ride after a long break can often leave you feeling a little rusty. ICBC’s Learn to ride smart and Tuning up for riders guides provide great information for bringing your knowledge and riding skills back up to par.

The top three factors assigned by police to motorcyclists involved in crashes are; distraction, speed and rider error or confusion.

House break-in

On Aug. 19, at around 10 p.m. police officers responded to a report of a break and enter into a rural residence in the 9000 block of Station Road in Trail.

Officers discovered that a 55-year-old Salmo man had allegedly forced his way into the unoccupied home, and helped himself to food and a pair of women’s white socks. Officers arrested and took the man, still sporting his new socks, into custody without incident. He was later released on conditions.

Police later found the man had an outstanding warrant of arrest in Salmo.

Trail RCMP will be recommending one count of Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence to Provincial Crown Counsel against the Salmo man.

“We would like to thank the witnesses who reported the incident to the RCMP after they noticing lights in the house when they knew the owner was not at home at that time,” Wicentowich said.

Conditions breach

On the morning of Aug. 20 an officer received a report from a monitoring company that a 33-year-old Trail man had violated his court ordered condition to remain inside his residence on Green Avenue in Trail.

The man’s electronic monitoring ankle bracelet triggered an alarm with the monitoring company when he left the residence that he was to remain inside 24 hours a day. The monitoring company was able to provide an up-to-date and accurate location for the man to the officer due.

Trail and Salmo RCMP officers eventually caught up to the man early the next morning at a location on Wildwood Road in Salmo. The 33-year-old man was charged with one count of failing to comply with a court order and remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 29 in the Rossland courthouse.

The RCMP encourage everyone to report suspicious people and activity in their neighbourhoods to the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

