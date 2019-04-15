A CN locomotive makes it’s way through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal, Saturday, Nov., 28, 2009. The Canadian Transportation Agency has determined that CN Rail breached its level of service obligations in the Vancouver area late last year, while CP Rail and three other railways did not. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

CN Rail to challenge CTA determination that it breached service obligations

Regulator says CN breached obligations by announcing to impose embargoes on wood pulp last September

The Canadian Transportation Agency has determined Canadian National breached its level of service obligations in the Vancouver area late last year, while Canadian Pacific and three other railways did not.

The federal transportation regulator says the country’s largest railway breached its obligations by announcing its intention to impose embargoes on wood pulp shipments last September, several months before rail congestion and other challenges emerged in the Vancouver area.

READ MORE: Forestry and legumes shippers say railways prioritized other commodities

It says CN imposed the embargoes in December, rather than making “every reasonable effort to deal with those challenges before unilaterally restricting the transportation of the shippers’ traffic.”

The CTA ordered CN to submit a plan to respond to future traffic surges in the Vancouver area and to avoid, or minimize, the use of embargoes, which it says should be imposed only in exceptional and specific circumstances.

The Montreal-based railway says it disagrees with the CTA’s conclusions based on evidence submitted at a hearing in January and intends to challenge the determination before the Federal Court of Appeal.

It says the sole breach identified by the agency was “an appropriate and necessary measure in the circumstances.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Next story
Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Just Posted

End of the season in Trail

Sure sign that hockey season is done; staff removed the ice from the Trail Memorial Centre last week

Trail man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

The ECE who became a B.C. minister

Ministry of Children and Family Development recognizes Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy

What you see …

More photos in link, plus a look back to an unusual happening in Trail last fall

Interest wanes during BCHL break for final round

Sports ’n’ Things with Dave Thompson, Trail Times columnist

‘Pulling together’: Salmon Arm reels from fatal church shooting

Fatal shooting at Salmon Arm church leaves community members in shock

Here’s what we know: 4 dead, 1 in custody after Penticton shootings

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

B.C.’s deadly past: Penticton shooting one of the worst massacres in provincial history

A 60-year-old man has turned himself into police

Prosecutor wraps up case in Bountiful child bride trial

A man is on trial for the alleged removal of his daughter into the U.S. to marry an American man

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

Horgan appoints former northern MLA to cool tensions on B.C. caribou protection

Blair Lekstrom gets an extra month to consult on new protected areas

Most Read