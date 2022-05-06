Cody Allen Pelletier arrested after stabbing in Penticton

Pelletier was arrested after a man checked into the Penticton Hospital with a stab wound

Cody Allen Pelletier, seen here in a photo from 2019, was arrested following a stabbing on May 3 in Penticton. (Submitted)

A man with a violent history is facing charges after a 30-year-old checked into the Penticton Regional Hospital with a stab wound.

Penticton resident Cody Allen Pelletier, 35, was arrested on May 4 and faces one count of aggravated assault.

According to Penticton RCMP, the victim arrived at hospital at around 8 p.m. on May 3, after he was allegedly stabbed on the Ellis Creek walkway. The victim provided a description and a name for their alleged attacker.

READ MORE: Man with violent past arrested by Penticton RCMP

Pelletier has a lengthy criminal history, including being convicted of manslaughter following the death of 14-year-old Justin Vasey in 2008. Along with three others, Pelletier had attacked the developmentally delayed teen at an abandoned house in Surrey.

READ MORE: Vasey ‘a lamb among wolves’

In 2019, Pelletier was found guilty of theft, breaking and entering, mischief and breaching his probation order, and in 2020 he was found guilty of assaulting a peace officer and breaking and entering.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

stabbing

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Suspects in separate murder, attempted murder cases died in same plane crash
Next story
Record profits for oil companies should be invested in climate action: Guilbeault

Just Posted

A heron in a nest tree on Granite Pointe Golf Club property on May 3, 2022. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson golf club president denies existence of threatened heron nests at course

Trail Little League players from Rossland and Area B will receive a financial break after Rossland council agreed to a grant to cover half their Trail Residency Program fees.
Rossland council okays grant for Trail Minor Baseball

Camp Koolaree visitors are seen here in 1944. The camp is celebrating its 90th anniversary. Photo: Submitted
Camp Koolaree celebrates 90th anniversary with film, galas

Champion Lakes Community Golf Course is getting set to put a massive improvement plan in process. Photo: Jim Bailey
Big changes coming to Champion Lakes golfing