Cold wave ices over the Silver City

Shawn Melenka braved one of the coldest days of the year in Trail, Friday, Feb. 12, to take a walkabout the city and region where she captured some spectacular icy scenes, including this image in Tadanac of a bike completely frozen over. “It’s gorgeous out there, brisk but gorgeous,” Shawn said. “We live in an amazing place.” Photos: Shawn Melenka
Shawn Melenka shares photos she captured last week after an extreme cold front swept through the City of Trail and iced over everything in its path.
This icicle-laden front gate to a Tadanac home looks like a Canadiana painting. Photo: Shawn Melenka
Ice formation on the roadside in Thrums. Photo: Shawn Melenka