Shawn Melenka braved one of the coldest days of the year in Trail, Friday, Feb. 12, to take a walkabout the city and region where she captured some spectacular icy scenes, including this image in Tadanac of a bike completely frozen over. “It’s gorgeous out there, brisk but gorgeous,” Shawn said. “We live in an amazing place.” Photos: Shawn Melenka

Cold wave ices over the Silver City

Shawn Melenka shares photos she captured last week after an extreme cold front swept through the City of Trail and iced over everything in its path.

This icicle-laden front gate to a Tadanac home looks like a Canadiana painting. Photo: Shawn Melenka

Ice formation on the roadside in Thrums. Photo: Shawn Melenka

Most Read