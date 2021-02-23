Cold wave ices over the Silver City

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.a

Shawn Melenka shares photos she captured last week after an extreme cold front swept through the City of Trail and iced over everything in its path.

If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers, email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

This icicle-laden front gate to a Tadanac home looks like a Canadiana painting. Photo: Shawn Melenka

