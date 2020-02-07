Columbia Basin projects aim for meaningful environmental impact

Warfield has netted $14,000 from Columbia Basin Trust to start identifying and taking inventory on invasive plant species growing within the village proper.

The grant application was instigated by a presentation that Laurie Carr, from CKISS (Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society), brought to the council table last summer.

Carr’s study identified large stands of certain invasive plant species in Warfield, and she outlined the potential damage that could arise from the incursion if the matter is not dealt with.

“Warfield does not have an inventory or a plan for the future and this would be the first step in assessing the issue/risk, identifying strategies for the future, and setting out a timeline,” Lila Cresswell, Chief Administrative Officer, told the Trail Times.

“Other municipalities have moved forward on this … with the Trust’s wonderful focus on environmental issues, particularly invasive species in aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, it seemed an opportune time for Warfield to plan for the future.”

The village’s invasive plant study is one of 29 Basin projects that were given a funding boost.

In this cycle of environmental grants, the Trust disbursed nearly $820,000 to help address the health of local species and spaces, from swallows and salmon to wetlands and forests, through research, restoration and education.

“Each project has a specific focus, but altogether they have broad benefits for strengthening the environmental well-being of this region,” said Brianna Burley, Columbia Basin Trust Manager, Environment.

“By undertaking on-the-ground work today, these organizations are creating positive results that will stretch into the future.”

The program helps fund projects that target ecosystems, climate, water and environmental education.

In various locations around the Basin, Living Lakes Canada will work with citizens, local governments, and others to collect data, that otherwise would not be collected.

This information can then be used in water management decisions, climate adaptation planning, and conservation planning to ensure sustainable water supplies for human use and to maintain healthy ecosystems.

“Groundwater helps maintain water levels and quality in wetlands, streams, rivers and lakes, which are vital for healthy ecosystems and provide habitat for fish, waterfowl and wildlife,” said program coordinator Carol Luttmer.

“Monitoring groundwater provides information that could be used to manage multiple needs.”

Environment Grants are just one of the ways the Trust is supporting environmental efforts around the region. To learn more about its other initiatives, like the Climate Action, Ecosystem Enhancement and Community Wildfire programs, visit ourtrust.org/environment.



