Columbia Basin Trust helps scouts hall become energy efficient

A youth hub in Rossland is getting an energy boost from Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) with an $18,250 grant to invest into a new efficient furnace, improved insulation and the installation of solar panels.

“We hope to continue to provide scouting youth and other local community organizations with a space to conduct activities and meetings for at least another 70 years or so. The sustainability upgrades will make the Rossland Scouts Hall a more comfortable venue with reduced energy costs,” said Tom Leask, Group Commissioner of the 2nd Rossland Scout Group. “We very much appreciate the financial support provided by the Columbia Basin Trust Energy Sustainability Grant program.”

The Rossland Scouts Hall was constructed in the late 1940’s. In addition to scouting programs, the hall is used by the Rossland Society for Environmental Action, Rossland Youth Action Network, One Tree Adventures, and other community organizations over the years.

The Rossland initiative is one of 15 projects in community buildings across the Basin receiving a slice of the Trust’s $634,000 Energy Sustainability Grant cycle. The funding will be used to increase energy efficiency, and generate energy, to reduce costs and improve sustainability in public buildings.

“Basin residents have been clear that sustainability in the region is a priority. Enabling energy efficiency in public buildings and supporting cost-savings for communities will have lasting positive impacts,” said Mark Brunton, Trust senior manager, delivery of benefits .

“It’s been great to see interest in this work Basin-wide and to support community gathering places with a long-term view in mind.”

Regionally another grant of $9,000 went to the Slocan Park Community Hall.

The Slocan Park Community Hall was built in the 1920’s and in a typical year would host senior’s events, craft and seasonal fairs, parent and tot programs, art classes and sports and recreational programs. This project will complete an LED lighting upgrade, insulate the existing hot water tank and upgrade the single pane windows to decrease energy consumption and improve comfort and sustainability.

To see a full list of recipients, or to learn more about Trust programs and initiatives visit ourtrust.org. or call 1.800.505.8998.



