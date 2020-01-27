Columbia Basin Trust shuffles board, new leaders at the table

The Trust is governed by a 12-member Board of Directors

Jocelyn Carver has been elected chair of the Trust board of directors. (Submitted photo)

Columbia Basin Trust is starting 2020 with new leadership sitting at the board of directors table.

Jocelyn Carver has been elected to chair the group-of-12, David Raven is now the vice-chair, and Castlegar’s Bill van Yzerloo is serving his first term as director.

Carver is a Nelson resident who joined the board in 2018. She works as executive director of Kootenay Career Development Society, the organization that runs the WorkBC office in downtown Trail.

“Ever since I moved here in the mid-1990s, I’ve been struck by the commitment to community development and regional self-determination that characterizes so many Basin communities,” Carver said in a Jan. 27 release.

“I look forward to engaging even further with these efforts in my new role as chair, alongside vice-chair David Raven, who has continually proven himself on the Trust board and in other notable positions in the region,” she said.

“I also welcome Bill van Yzerloo to our impressive roster of directors; his dedication to the region will undoubtedly benefit it.”

Carver is replacing former chair Rick Jensen, whose departure was announced earlier this month.

Before joining the Trust board, she served on the Trust’s subsidiary board, Columbia Basin Development Corporation and, since 2015, she has also worked in human resources and marketing/outreach at the Kootenay Co-op, sat on the founding board of Kootenay Co-op Radio, and contributed to the creation of the Upper Columbia Cooperative Council.

New vice-chair David Raven was raised in Nakusp and now lives in Revelstoke.

He had a 35-year career with the British Columbia Forest Service and served as Mayor of the City of Revelstoke and Chair of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. He has also previously been a Trust director, from March 2012 to December 2014 and starting again in September 2017.

First time director Bill van Yzerloo was born and raised in Castlegar.

He returned to the city in 2014 after his career took him to Calgary, where he most recently worked as Chief Financial Officer with Inter Pipeline.

Carver, Raven and van Yzerloo were appointed to one-year terms, all of which expire on Dec. 31.

The term for Murray McConnachie, director from the Trail area, was renewed until the last day of 2020, as was Vickie Thomas’, the director representing ʔaq̓am.

Continuing directors are: Carol Andrews, Castlegar; Larry Binks, Creston; Corky Evans, Winlaw; Don McCormick, Kimberley; Ron Oszust, Golden,; Owen Torgerson, Valemount; and Krista Turcasso, Fernie.

The Trust is governed by a 12-member board of directors.

The five regional districts in the Basin and Ktunaxa Nation Council each nominate a director, and the Province of BC nominates the remaining six directors.

All directors must reside in the Basin.

For director biographies, and to read highlights and minutes from board meetings, visit ourtrust.org/board.



