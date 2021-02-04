Columbia Basin Trust welcomes new board members

Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) has welcomed two new directors to its board after two former members wrapped up their six-year appointed terms.

Codie Morigeau, a nominee of the Ktunaxa Nation Council, and Aimee Watson, a nominee of the Regional District of Central Kootenay, joined the board effective Jan. 1.

Morigeau was raised in the Ktunaxa Nation community of aqam and lives in Cranbrook.

She has worked with the Ktunaxa Nation since 2001 and is currently the Director of Education and Employment on a temporary assignment as the Director of Traditional Knowledge, Language, and Culture. Morigeau is also the President of the Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Board and has served on the aqam Chief and Council and the Ktunaxa Nation Executive Council.

Aimee Watson has called Kaslo home since 2004. She led Kaslo’s “Lawns to Gardens” initiative, developed a food forum for North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society, and helped establish the Kaslo Food Security project, eventually opening the doors in 2009 to the first accredited Food Hub in Canada. In 2014, Watson was elected the Electoral Area Director for Area D in the Regional District of Central Kootenay and is currently the chair of its board of directors.

The Trust is governed by a 12-member board of directors. The five regional districts in the Basin and the Ktunaxa Nation Council each nominate a director, and the Province of BC appoints the remaining six directors. All directors must reside in the Basin.

Murray McConnachie of Trail, now serving his third year on the Trust board, was appointed to one of the 12 seats in January 2018. He replaced former Trail Coun. Gord DeRosa, and long-serving director on the Trust board

“It’s one of the crown jewels of this valley, of this Basin,” McConnachie told the Trail Times shortly after he began his first term. “This is a legacy to our kids. And above all, I want to make sure that going forward, the Trust is protected and carried on in perpetuity for our families because it is one of the anchors that is going to allow the development of this Basin for our children.”

Jocelyn Carver of Nelson remains the Trust’s board chair for 2021 – her second term in that position, and David Raven remains in his position as vice-chair for a second term as well.

As Minister Responsible for Columbia Basin Trust, Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy said, “I would like to welcome Codie and Aimee to the Trust’s board of directors and look forward to working together to support the work of the Trust moving forward. I also thank exiting board members Larry Binks and Vickie Thomas for their years of dedicated service and wish them the best.”

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin.

In 2020, six priorities were developed to guide how the Trust would focus its efforts over the next two years, including two integrated priorities—climate resilience and working with Indigenous peoples.

The six strategic priorities are: local food production and access; support for business renewal; community well-being; ecosystems enhancements; housing; and high-speed connectivity.

For more information on Trust initiatives, programs and its board of directors, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.



