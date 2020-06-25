Columbia River expected to rise one metre over next two days

Water levels on the Columbia River are expected to rise by one metre over the next two days.

BC Hydro says it will be increasing discharge rates at the Hugh Keeleyside Dam near Castlegar starting at 42p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

“When combined with the outflows from the Kootenay River, Columbia River levels at Birchbank are expected to see an increase in water levels of about one metre over two days from the current levels,” said BC Hydro in a statement.

“Please make safety your top priority when planning activities near the Columbia River.”

BC Hydro says flows out of Arrow Lakes Reservoir are being increased to offset the high inflows that are currently coming into the reservoir due to weather, snowmelt and forecasted rain.

As of Thursday afternoon, Arrow Lakes Reservoir was at about 439.2 metres (1,441 feet) and was expected to reach to within 0.3 to 0.6 metres (one to two feet) from full pool in the near-term.

The normal licensed operating range for Arrow Lakes Reservoir is between 419.9 metres (1,377.9feet) and 440.1 metres (1,444 feet). The reservoir can be operated up to two feet above its normal maximum level, if approved by the Comptroller of Water Rights, explained BC Hydro.

Up-to-date reservoir elevation and river flow information can be obtained by calling BC Hydro’s toll-free number at 1-877-

924-2444 or at bchydro.com.

