Commemorative tree planted at Trail walking bridge

Local Government professionals contribute to the well-being of their communities in a variety of ways, and May 19-25 marked Local Government Awareness Week.

This year, local governments in B.C. are planting a tree in recognition of local government professionals and their ongoing commitment to community service while also celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Local Government Management Association of BC (LGMA).

The City of Trail planted a White Flowering Dogwood at the west entrance of the Columbia River Skywalk in honour of the city’s government professionals.

“Our committed staff members take so much pride in successfully providing a wide array of services efficiently and effectively,” said David Perehudoff, Chief Administrative Officer.

“And we are happy to have the opportunity to recognize their contributions to our community with a commemorative tree.”

At the 1919 Union of BC Municipalities Conference, a resolution was adopted establishing the Local Government Management Association of BC (then called the Municipal Officers Association of BC).

For the past 100 years, the LGMA has worked to support the learning, leadership, and growth of local government professionals across the province.

LGMA is dedicated to supporting excellence in local government by providing high-quality practical training and resources. Every year the LGMA trains upwards of 1,500 local government professionals and has a membership of nearly 900 members.

To mark its 100th anniversary, the LGMA is working in partnership with BC Hydro’s Community Regreening Program to provide all local governments in BC with a tree they can plant to recognize the dedication, hard work, and innovation by local government professionals during Local Government Awareness Week.