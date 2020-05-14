Trail Regional Airport the first week of March. (Jim Bailey photo)

Commercial flights from Trail slated to resume June 1

Pacific Coastal Airlines suspended flights from Trail on March 25 due to COVID-19 restrictions

Commercial flights in and out of the Trail Regional Airport could resume in a few weeks if all goes well in the gradual reopening of British Columbia

Pacific Coastal Airlines says the carrier will re-start service from Trail on June 1.

“It’s important to note that we will not be returning to ‘normal operations,’” the company stated on its website.

“We will be offering a reduced schedule with many enhanced safety practices to ensure the health and well-being of our customers, staff and the communities that we serve,” the statement reads.

“Our intention is to help provide air service for essential service workers, move important goods and cargo, provide access for customers who need to travel for various medical appointments – unrelated to COVID-19 – and continue to offer remote communities access to the essential service of air travel should they require it.”

On March 18, Pacific Coastal announced a temporary suspension from March 25 until May 3. This was later extended to May 31 due to the rapidly deteriorating situation that COVID-19 presented to airline demand as well as the need to be socially responsible during the state of emergency declared in the province.

“We will continue to monitor demand throughout our network and continue to publish schedule changes in advance of travel in an effort to provide customers with a reliable schedule to book with confidence and make travel plans accordingly,” the company states.

“We are ready when you are ready.”

