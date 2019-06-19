Commercial truck caught dumping waste into river near Trail

Sadly, it appears there is a local company, or employee of this company, who thinks it’s okay to dump waste into the Columbia River.

On Friday, an officer with the Greater Trail police received a report of a commercial truck dumping wastewater into the river near Rock Island.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported the incident, described as the 8000 block of Waneta Road, in a Monday news brief.

“The RCMP conducted a scene examination and discovered evidence that grey water (waste water) had been dumped onto the banks and into water of the Columbia River,” the sergeant confirmed.

“The owner of the commercial truck suspected of dumping the waste water into the river was identified and this matter was referred to the BC Conservation Service.”

Sgt. Wicentowich told the Trail Times the vehicle was a tanker truck, but he declined to name the company.

“Typically the RCMP would not identify the company or owner/driver unless charges were laid,” he explained.

However, he urges the public to report any illegal dumping occurring in the Trail and Greater District to the proper authority which can include the RCMP and BC Conservation Officer Service, as well as municipal bylaw departments.

One resource available 24/7 is a toll-free tip line and online service called RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters).

Just like police use Crime Stoppers, the BC Conservation Officer Service needs help catching poachers and polluters through information reported on the RAPP line.

The number is 1.877.952.7277.

While discharge of wastewater to ground is an environmental concern and must be reported to the provincial conservation line, another recourse exists for dumping of garbage and waste materials on land.

If dumping occurs on City of Trail property, for example, the offence should be reported to the roads and grounds superintendent, Dave Moorehead, or public works head, Chris McIsaac, at 250.364.0840.



