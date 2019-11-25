Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

The Competition Bureau is asking the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to help small wireless carriers expand across the country.

In a Monday morning press release, the bureau said that prices for wireless plans are cheaper all-around in places where regional carriers like Freedom Mobile and Videotron offer services.

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher.

“In regions with wireless disruptors, prices can be 35 to 40% lower,” the bureau said.

The bureau is recommending the CRTC pursue a “mobile virtual network operator” police where the big three would need to sell temporary access to their networks to regional carriers who plan to further expand their own networks.

“Wireless prices are significantly lower in areas of Canada where strong regional carriers compete with established national players,” said competition commisioner Matthew Boswell.

“We recommend that the CRTC introduce a policy that allows regional competitors to expand into new markets to ensure that all Canadians can benefit from lower prices, greater choice and more innovation in wireless services.”

READ MORE: CRTC launches review of cellphone financing to probe fees by telecoms

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.