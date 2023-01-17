Condos evacuated after parkades ‘came down’ in Campbell River mudslide

Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The Campbell River Fire Department was on the scene of a mudslide behind 738 South Island Highway in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The building and ones adjacent to it were evacuated. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorThe Campbell River Fire Department was on the scene of a mudslide behind 738 South Island Highway in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The building and ones adjacent to it were evacuated. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

A mudslide has occurred behind Hillside Place on 738 Island Highway in Campbell River on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were alerted of the slide which occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. A row of condos sit at the foot of a ridge that runs along the Island Highway adjacent to Discovery Passage on Campbell River’s foreshore. Slides have occurred on the hillside in the past.

“A pair of parkades came down in the back. It is a mess,” said Fireman Scott Kratzmann of Campbell River Fire Dept.

All buildings adjacent to Hillside Place, including Beachwood Manor, were evacuated.

“An EOC has been set up for the evening,” Kratzmann said. “Residents have been evacuated for the evening and an engine will remain on the scene for about another hour.”

MORE TO COME…

