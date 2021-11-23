Confidence is key to job training programs at Trail Skills Centre

Finding confidence to learn new skills and moving toward gainful employment is at the core of four new programs at the Skills Centre, located in downtown Trail.

“The programs all have a crucial element of building people’s confidence to take the steps they need to find the job they want,” says Jaime Malcolm, Skills Centre programs manager.

Four new programs address different labour market needs. The programs are: Brave Beginnings for Newcomers; HEART (Healing through Equine Assistance and Resiliency Training); Spark Your Start-Up; and Tools for Trades.

“HEART is about helping women heal to get to the stage where they can look at re-entering the workforce with the confidence and skills to succeed,” Malcolm adds. “Brave Beginnings for Newcomers helps recent immigrants build the skills and confidence to find work, and it’s amazing that our staff have the diversity to offer this service in five languages.”

Tools for Trades helps youth, Indigenous people, women and other members of under-represented groups take the training they need to get into the trades. Options include enrolling in the Trades Foundation Program at Selkirk College or taking short courses and completing job placements, all with the support of a facilitator at the Skills Centre and financial supports to make it happen.

Spark Your Start-Up introduces youth to the process of creating a business concept and the steps to starting and running their own business.

“The Skills Centre provides workplace training services and social development programming to our community members, including the most vulnerable and isolated among us,” Malcolm said. “These four programs address some of the biggest skills gaps we see in our communities.”

Funding for the programs comes through B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan through the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training, the Industry Training Authority (ITA) and the Government of Canada through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement.

“People in the Kootenays will have the chance to launch themselves into new careers with more training opportunities at the Skills Centre,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West and Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “The work being done at the Skills Centre will enhance our workforce, lead to good-paying jobs, and help our small businesses find qualified, skilled employees when they’re so in demand. This is great news for our local economies and communities, and I’m grateful that as a government, we’re able to support these initiatives.”

The Skills Centre is a not-for-profit strengthening rural and industrial communities in B.C. through workplace skills development, training services and social development programming. It offers skills training and wellness programs for youth, mature workers and everyone in between to build a caring community of skilled, productive and engaged people.

