Photo: Nature Conservancy of Canada

Photo: Nature Conservancy of Canada

Conservancy adds 126 hectares near Osoyoos

Roughly 30 minutes west of Osoyoos, the conservation area now encompasses over 1,500 hectares

By Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Times-Chronicle

The Nature Conservancy of Canada, a private, non-profit conservation agency, announced the addition of 126 hectares (311 acres) to the Sage and Sparrow Conservation Area along the Canada-U.S. border on Dec. 15.

Roughly 30 minutes west of Osoyoos, the conservation area now encompasses over 1,500 hectares (3,750 acres) of rare grasslands and interior Douglas-fir forest at the confluence of the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys. This area is within the traditional territories of the Syilx (Okanagan) Peoples.

The Sage and Sparrow Conservation Area is nestled within the provincial South Okanagan Grasslands Protected Area. The new addition extends the conservation area to the north, filling in a gap in a north-south conservation corridor in one of the country’s rarest and most threatened ecosystems.

The area is the northernmost tip of the arid, desert-like ecosystem that extends through central Washington State.

“The work we are doing in this imperilled landscape is critical for the plants, animals and ecosystems here, not only in the face of climate change, but in the face of ongoing development pressure. Thanks to the generous support of our donors and partners, the Nature Conservancy of Canada is able to move efficiently and effectively with willing landowners to conserve their lands. We have made a tangible difference here,” said Barb Pryce, Southern Interior program director for the Nature Conservancy of Canada

This project became a reality due to the contributions of many funders, including the Government of Canada through the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, part of Canada’s Nature Fund, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, The Sitka Foundation, Okanagan Similkameen Parks Society, Oliver Osoyoos Naturalists Club, South Okanagan Naturalists’ Club and individual donors.

The land provides essential habitat for 62 confirmed at-risk plants and animals, some of which are found nowhere else in Canada. Several species are listed under Canada’s Species at Risk Act, including western tiger salamander, southern mountain population (endangered), western rattlesnake (threatened), Great Basin gophersnake (threatened), Great Basin spadefoot (threatened) and Lewis’ woodpecker (threatened).

The Sage and Sparrow Conservation Area shares a significant portion of its border with the South Okanagan Grasslands Protected Area. It forms an integral habitat link between protected areas that allows for the movement of species between the Similkameen and Okanagan valleys.

The Sage and Sparrow Conservation Area is open to the public for walk-in access only.

CanadaConservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wind, rain, snowfall warnings posted as storm hammers most of coastal B.C.
Next story
‘A bit of a nightmare:’ Health expert calls for stricter rules as COVID cases surge

Just Posted

Rossland’s public works manager Darrin Albo retires after 33 years with the city. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland’s long time public works manager retires

Operations manager Darrin Albo calls it a career after 33 years working for the Golden City

Mayor Bruno Tassone says trip was made to support a family member’s mental health. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar mayor stands behind decision to travel out of area

Bruno Tassone and his family travelled to Mount Baldy

Johann Wieghardt trying out plant-based deli meats for the first time. “Better than I thought it would be. Would consider eating it if I was going to become vegetarian,” he said. Photo: Rochelle Baker
Plant-based meats are on the rise. But are they sustainable?

Vegetables are becoming increasingly common in an unusual place: the grocery store meat aisle.

Photo: Nature Conservancy of Canada
Conservancy adds 126 hectares near Osoyoos

Roughly 30 minutes west of Osoyoos, the conservation area now encompasses over 1,500 hectares

The RDKB is highlighting decisions made over the last two months of 2020. In Trail, the regional district runs from an office on Rossland Avenue. Photo: Jim Bailey
Year-end highlights at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

The next board meeting is Jan. 13 at 1:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Non-essential travellers will have to quarantine, provide negative COVID test

High tide rolls in along Dallas Rd. on New Years Day in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Wind, rain, snowfall warnings posted as storm hammers most of coastal B.C.

Environment Canada says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) is knocked into Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) by defenseman Semyon Chistyakov (6) during first second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada to play for world junior hockey gold after pounding Russia 5-0

Canadian goalie Levi records third shutout of tourney in victory

B.C. Hydro studies indicate mobile homes use 50 per cent more electricity than other home type. (File Photo)
Heating costs run high for mobile homes, but BC Hydro offers tips

Most mobile home customers in B.C. are low-income, seniors

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

Most Read