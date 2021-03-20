Conservative Party members vote down resolution to enshrine reality of climate change

The motion on climate change had the fiercest opposition from the western provinces

Efforts to get official Conservative policy to recognize that climate change is real have failed.

Fifty-four per cent of voting delegates at the party’s virtual convention voted against the motion, which also stressed the need for highly-polluting businesses to take more responsibility to reduce emissions.

The results of the vote will be a blow to Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, who told the party’s grassroots in a Friday evening speech that an ambitious climate change agenda is a must if the party hopes to win power.

The motion expanding the party’s existing policy on the environment was one of the most contentious of the package put before delegates.

To make it into the party’s official policy, motions need what’s known as a double majority: a majority of delegates as well as a majority of delegates in a majority of provinces.

The motion on climate change had the fiercest opposition from the western provinces, with delegates from New Brunswick and Quebec showing the most support.

