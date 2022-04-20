Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity fourplex in Castlegar

Ground breaking at Habitat for Humanity project in Castlegar. (L-R) Neil Coburn, board chair Habitat for Humanity South East BC (HHSEBC); Elaine Pura, executive director HHSEBC; Castlegar Mayor Kirk Duff; Sean Thorton, HHSEBC board member. Photo: Betsy Kline

An official ground-breaking ceremony was held April 19 at the site of a new Habitat for Humanity four-unit project in Castlegar.

Habitat for Humanity has been developing plans for a local project since 2019 when the organization asked the City of Castlegar for a parcel of land to build on. Habitat is a non-profit agency that helps people with low-to-moderate incomes purchase houses.

The city donated 560 8th Street for the project. The fourplex will include two two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units, one unit will include accessibility features.

“This is a fantastic project and we are really pleased to be a partner in it,” said Castlegar Mayor Kirk Duff at the ceremony. “It is providing much-needed housing. Thank you very much for investing in Castlegar.”

Next month, the organization will begin the process of accepting applications for ownership.

Habitat’s model is to work as the developer, builder, mortgage company and social services agency all at once.

Once completed, they sell the homes to pre-selected low-to-moderate income families and provides them an interest-free mortgage with no down payment.

The partner family must complete 500 volunteer hours in support of their home build, Habitat projects or other community services, before they take ownership of the home.

At no time does a family’s mortgage payments combined with taxes, insurance and any strata fees, equal more than 30 per cent of their gross annual income. The goal is to place and keep families in homes, allowing them to build equity, stability and self-reliance.

Habitat is looking for individuals and businesses who are interested in supporting the project, for more information email executive.director@hfhsebc.org. Community members can support the project by donating to or shopping at the Castlegar Habitat ReStore.

READ MORE: Castlegar council votes to allow housing development at Brandson Park to move forward



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarHousing

Construction has begun on the Habitat for Humanity project in Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline