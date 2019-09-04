Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (File photo)

Construction forces temporary change to KBRH access

Changes due to the ongoing construction at the Trail hospital

There are more headaches coming up for patients and visitors trying to access the Kootenay Boundary hospital.

Interior Health says it’s changing the access to the facility, starting next Monday. The changes are happening due to the ongoing construction at the hospital.

As of Sept. 9, access to the hospital will be through a protected walkway that begins to the left (East) side of the ambulance bay and runs through the construction area to the main entrance.

A new patient drop-off area will be available across from the ambulance entrance.

Signage will be in place and flagging crews will be on site to direct patients and visitors to the right place.

A shuttle vehicle will be available to drive anyone who requires assistance from their cars in the parking lot to the hospital access.

Interior Health is urging anyone come to the hospital to follow direction from flaggers. Please allow for additional time for parking wherever possible prior to a scheduled appointment or visit to the hospital.

This is a temporary change to allow construction crews to make required connections to city utilities.

The overall project will result in significant improvements to emergency department care at KBRH and Interior Health will continue to do everything possible to minimize the impacts to patients and visitors during construction.

Interior Health says it regrets any inconvenience residents may experience due to this temporary change and the ongoing construction work.

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year
VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

